Kenneth G. Fryer, 88, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Maidencreek Place.He was the loving husband of Helen M. Primm Fryer, who died in 2016.Born in Hamburg, he was a son of the late George W. and Esther C. Werner Fryer.Kenneth was a 1949 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and attended McCann School of Business, Reading.He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict Kenneth was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ, Hamburg.He owned and operated Fryer's 5 & 10, Hamburg, for 50 years. Kenneth started The Sidewalk Sale in 1963.Kenneth loved his hometown of Hamburg, baseball, bowling, history, drum and bugle corps and his grandchildren. He most recently resided at Maidencreek Place Senior Living in Reading since August of 2018, where he very much enjoyed the company of the other residents and the staff.Kenneth was a member of Union Fire Company, Behler-Hein Post 637 American Legion, Hamburg Historical Society and Virginville Grange. For many years, Kenneth helped put American flags on graves in many cemeteries for Memorial Day.He was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Frantz, of Orwigsburg.Kenneth is survived by three children, Larry, husband of Sandy Fryer, Woodstock, Md., Linda, wife of Keith Shollenberger, Denver, Pa., and Cheryl, wife of Richard Moyer, Schuylkill Haven; three grandchildren, Myles, husband of Brittany Shollenberger, and Hans Shollenberger and Emily Moyer.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com