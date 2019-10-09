Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Kenneth Howard "Kenny" Brobst
Kenneth Howard "Kenny" Brobst, 68, of Church Street, Locust Valley, Barnesville, passed away suddenly Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Born Wednesday, April 11, 1951, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Howard and Emily Irene (Hess) Brobst.

A 1969 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Kenny played varsity football and sang in the Glee Club Choir. He delivered milk to the front doors of many homes in Tamaqua and enjoyed hunting rabbit, pheasants and deer with his father before enlisting in the Marines and serving honorably during the Vietnam War in country. Kenny worked for Bethlehem Mines and was a self-employed contractor. He liked to tinker around his farm and help his neighbors farm their land.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Tamaqua, Quakake Legion Post 973, Moss Glenn Hunting & Fish Club, Bears Head Sportsman Association, West Penn Rod & Gun Club and Little Schuylkill Conservation Club. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving are son, Caine M. Brobst, of Tuscarora; daughter, Cassandra M. Brobst along with her companion, Chad Deiter, of New Ringgold; sister, Lois Fulmer, wife of Charles, of Tamaqua; grandson, Logan Deiter, who called Kenny "Happy Pappy"; nephew, Charles Joseph Fulmer; friends and extended family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 East Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home with the Rev. Philip Saba officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and from 1 p.m. until time of worship on the afternoon of services. Interment with military honors will be in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Memorials in his honor can be made to First United Methodist Church, 124 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, or Quakake American Legion Post 973, 51 Elmer St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
