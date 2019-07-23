Home

Kenneth Ira Adams

Kenneth Ira Adams Obituary
Kenneth Ira Adams, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, at Orwigsburg Center.

Kenneth was born in Lititz, a son of the late Bernice Shriner and Ira Adams.

He attended Lititz High School and was employed by Pepsi and also worked for years manufacturing aircraft propellers.

Kenneth is survived by his siblings and their spouses.

A public memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 25, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Interment will be private.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019
