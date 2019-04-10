Kenneth J. Bowler, 76, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, April 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Bowler.
Ken was born in Pottsville, April 18, 1942, a son of the late Kenneth N. and Alverda Fox Bowler.
He was a graduate of Pottsville High School, a member of the Class of 1960.
Ken was formerly employed by Acme Markets, Yorkville, and the state Department of Revenue Office, Pottsville.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
An avid fan of Penn State, and Pottsville Crimson Tide sports teams, Ken was a member of the Crimson Tide Football Club.
He also belonged to the Radio Controlled Model Airplane Club, and the Auburn Boat Club.
Kenneth is survived by a sister, Nancy J. Wenrich, wife of Carl, Kemblesville; nephews, Carl J. Wenrich and wife, Erinn, West Chester, and Jeffrey D. Wenrich and wife, Barbara; niece, Kimberly J. Wenrich, Newark, Del.; great-nephew, Shane M. Wenrich, and great-niece, Katie A. Wenrich, all of Newark, Del.; great-niece, Kherington P. Wenrich, West Chester.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Chris Rothharpt officiating. Friends and family may call at the cemetery from 10 a.m. until the time of service. At the family's request, donations in Ken's memory may be forwarded to Crimson Tide Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 351, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2019