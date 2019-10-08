|
|
Kenneth J. Ganter, 74, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, at the home he shared with his significant other, Aloma Arndt.
Born in Reading, Nov. 19, 1944, he was a son of the late Edward Paul and Evelyn W. (Williams) Ganter.
Kenny was of the Protestant faith.
He proudly served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.
He worked as a welder and driver for 23 years at Summit Trailers, Summit Station. Kenny was also employed as a welder for Hills Manufacturing, Shoemakersville, and as a truck driver for Kay-Tee Products.
He was a member of the Cressona and Schuylkill Haven American Legions.
A fun-loving person, Kenny loved to be around his loved ones and friends. He enjoyed karaoke at the Auburn VFW, and liked John Deere tractors and Mack Trucks.
In addition to his significant other, he is survived by son, Ryan P. Ganter, Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Kelly, wife of Frederick Gajewski, Birdsboro; four grandchildren, Makayla and Caleb Ganter and Connor and Hunter Gajewski; great-grandchild, Kinsley Ferrebee; sister, Kay Jean, wife of Donald Hagenberger, Shoemakersville; niece, Crystal Frey. Kenny is also survived by his beloved caretaker, Virginia McDonald, as well as his canine companion, Trixie.
A graveside service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2019