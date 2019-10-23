|
Kenneth James Crighton, 56, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was taken on the wings of angels Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Kenneth was born in Pottsville, June 6, 1963.
Ken worked for Philadelphia Electric and Exlon in the nuclear security division for 17 years. He was an instructor, SWAT and rapid responder. He was the operations supervisor for a team of 196 officers. He relocated to Iowa with his family and worked for TSA as a supervisor at the Cedar Rapids Eastern Iowa Airport. Ken was loved and respected at his places of employment. He was honored with multiple awards and recognitions.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Edwin Crighton; his brother, Keith Crighton; niece, Danielle Berger.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, son, Andrew and his wife, Amanda; granddaughter, Ava; daughter, Stephanie and her husband, Shane Frank; daughter, Zoey; son, Seth; sisters, Aileen Berger and Donna, wife of Gerard Egan; best friend, Sheri Sanders; nieces and nephews.
Ken was an avid Dallas Cowboy, Notre Dame and Philadelphia Flyers fan. He was a compassionate friend, always willing to lend a hand or volunteer for a worthy cause.
We know that Ken is enjoying the cool breezes and smiling down on us as he cranks up the volume on the ACDC tunes.
Memorial services for Kenneth Crighton will be private and at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
