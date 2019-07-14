Kenneth L. Reiner, 73, of Williamstown, passed away Friday evening at the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous 32-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Born in Muir, Jan. 8, 1946, he was a son of the late Albert and Florence Hummel Reiner.



Before becoming ill, Ken was last employed as a plumber with Hlavaty Plumbing, Pine Grove. He also had worked construction and in his younger years, had been a coal miner.



He was a member of the Lykens Valley Bible Church, Lykens.



Ken enjoyed being in the outdoors, whether hunting, fishing, camping, hiking or just taking in the nature. He could be found at the racetrack following his grandchildren racing. He enjoyed watching Penn State football. Family was important to Ken, he enjoyed spending time with his siblings, children, grandchildren and his late wife, Bonita, who he is now reunited with.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonita Deppen Reiner, Dec. 19, 2016; son-in-law, Kevin Dautrich; two sisters, Mae Lebo and Gayle Reiner; one brother, Donald Reiner.



Surviving are his children, Gayle Neiman and her husband, James, Wiconisco, Ronann Dautrich, Shillington, Ronald Reiner and his wife, Donna, Colorado; two brothers, Richard Reiner, Muir, and Dennis Reiner, Mt. Penn; four sisters, Betty Luckenbill, Lititz, Sandy Kissling, Wyomissing, Connie Chadwick, Sinking Springs, and Candy Bowman, Bethel; grandchildren, Jamie Neiman and Tyler Lucas, both of Wiconisco, Kristin Hoffman, Reading, Brittany Superchi, Katherine and Christine Reiner, all three of Colorado; a step-grandson, Caleb Bordner, Klingerstown; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Ben Scott officiating. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be in Manbecks Cemetery, R.D. Pine Grove. To sign the guest book, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2019