Kenneth L. Umbenhauer, 67, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 22, 1952, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mildred Nye Umbenhauer.
Kenneth previously owned and operated the country store in Friedensburg.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Cheryl Gardner Umbenhauer; children, Dawn Fidler and companion, Donald Seifert, Kenneth "Bud" Umbenhauer and companion, Nora Egan, and Trisia Kohr, all of Pine Grove, Carl Martin, Donna Martin and companion, Thomas Bracey Jr., Linda Hoppes and companion, George "Buster" Truscott, and Kimberly Martin and companion, Jeffrey Greenberg, all of Pottsville; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Dawn and husband, Michael McNalis, of Pine Grove.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 7, 2019