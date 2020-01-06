|
Kenneth P. Mentusky, 68, of Weston Place, Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen Michalik Mentusky.
He was the owner of Mentusky Bros. Contracting.
He was a 1969 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and was a Marine veteran of the Viet Nam War. He was the president of Shenandoah 500 Fish and Game Club, member of Shenandoah Heights Fire Company and Broad Mountain Archery Club. Kenny was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Mentusky Jr., and his, brother Joseph R. Mentusky.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Elaine Davis Mentusky, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in March; his two sons, Mark and his wife, Kim Mentusky, Shenandoah Heights, and Kevin Mentusky, Frackville; his grandchildren, Arianna M., Ben, Sam, Gaige, Macie M. and Jayce M. Mentusky; his niece, Jennifer Curry Pena, Boca Raton, Fla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Interment will be private in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
