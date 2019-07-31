Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Csak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. "Kenny" Csak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Csak Obituary
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Csak, 50, of Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Shenandoah.

Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.Donations to help to defray expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family.Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now