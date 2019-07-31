|
|
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Csak, 50, of Shenandoah, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Shenandoah.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.Donations to help to defray expenses would be greatly appreciated by the family.Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019