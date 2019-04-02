Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Erdman. View Sign





He was born on July 17, 1932, in Ashland, a son of the late William and Mabel Wolfgang Erdman.



Ken was a graduate of Hegins Township High School, Class of 1950.



In high school, Ken was the starting catcher on the baseball team. The team went 55-2 over the course of three seasons. Kenny never bragged about his abilities as a catcher, but often mentioned the speed and strength of the pitchers he caught for. Never leaving the house without a Phillies cap on, his love for baseball never faded.



Following high school, he enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.



He and his wife, the former Doris M. Bixler, had celebrated 62 years of marriage until her passing in September 2015.



He spent many years working in the coal mines and working at Penn Dye in Pine Grove and TRW in Harrisburg.



Ken was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Hegins.



In addition to his parents and wife Doris, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clair, Eugene, Guy, Jay, Leo and Ray; sisters, Helen Reinoehl and Tillie Rockwell.



Ken is survived by son, Jimmy R. Erdman and wife, Rose, Tower City; daughter, Dianne E. Strite and husband, Tom, Reston, Va.; grandson, Andrew J. Strite and wife, Abby, Texas; granddaughter, Amanda K. Strite, Md.; two great-grandchildren, Dominick and Teagan Strite; sister, Lila Derck, Dalmatia; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Hegins, with the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell officiating. A catered lunch will follow. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at



200 West Main Street

Valley View , PA 17983

