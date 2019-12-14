Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Kenneth R. Jocken, 66, of Minersville, passed away Thursday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert and Doris Cordall Jocken.

He was a 1971 graduate of Minersville Area High School. He was employed in the local brewing industry, first working for Mount Carbon Brewery, then for D. G. Yuengling & Son in both the Pottsville and Mill Creek breweries for more than thirty years.

He was a member of the former Emanuel UCC Church, Minersville, and currently worshipped at First Congregational Church, Minersville. He volunteered as a youth sports coach for Minersville area football and softball programs. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, following both the Eagles and Phillies.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Ann Stephen, in 2009, and a brother, Ralph Jocken, in 2013.

Ken is survived by his wife of 41 years, the former Molly Hossler; three children, Amy Androshick (spouse, Bruce), of Saint Clair, Kyle Jocken, of Minersville, and Thomas Jocken (spouse, Amanda), Jonestown, of Cass Township; four grandchildren, Ava and Ella Androshick, Evan Jocken and Kayla Jocken. He is also survived by two sisters, Bonnie King, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Kimberly Firestine (spouse, Albert), of Minersville; nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
