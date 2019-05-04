Kenneth R. Keim Sr., 84, of Tower City, passed away suddenly Thursday evening at his home.
Born in Pitman, Jan. 14, 1935, he was a son of the late Ralph and Katherine Maurer Keim.
Ken was a retired mechanic from his family's business, Stoney Mountain Trucking.
He was a longtime member of the former Grace E.C. Church, Muir, and a current member of Ebenezer E.C. Church, Williamstown. He was a member of the Orwin, Muir and Sheridan fire companies.
He enjoyed spending time at his camp, Camp Chrissman, and looked forward to having coffee at his home every morning with friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marlene "Marty" Weikel Keim; seven children, Kathy Schoffstall (Robert), Patti Unger (Ted), Sharon Shutt (Donald), Kenneth Keim Jr. (Lynette), all of Tower City, Jamie Keim (Brenda), Muir, Jennifer Miller (Troy) and Robbie Keim (Amber), both of Tower City; three brothers, Paul Keim, Cleona, Gene Keim, Reinerton, and Ralph Keim, Tower City; 21 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to , Route 422, 112 Sipe Ave., Hershey, PA 17033. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2019