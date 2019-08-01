|
Kenneth R. Reed, 82, of New Ringgold, went to be with the lord Tuesday, July 30, at his residence.
Kenneth was born in Rauschs, on Jan. 21, 1937, a son of the late Ella Mae Bachert and Robert Reed.
He was the husband of Georgine E. Strause Reed. They were married Sept. 15, 1962.
Kenneth was a member of Christ Church McKeansburg and he graduated from Cressona High School, Class of 1954.
Kenny joined the Air Force following high school where he served 18 months as a firefighter in Libya. After returning home from his service in the Air Force, he worked at Burkey's Knitting Mill and Dana Steel Mill until marrying Georgine. He then worked for Guers Dairy and later Guers Topsoil.
Always adventurous, Ken earned his pilot's license in his free time and flew on weekends. Kenny loved sports and played basketball and softball with the New Ringgold team. He purchased three race horses, Poggio's, Little Sunshine and Rugged Road, which he raced in Delaware, West Virginia and New Jersey. He later trained as a video repair technician in Las Vegas. Kenny had a love for travel throughout his life exploring every state in the continental United States. Later in life, he enjoyed bird watching, carnival glass, getting together with his high school classmates at reunion breakfasts, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Georgine, of 56 years, Kenneth is also survived by two daughters, Kim Reed, of New Ringgold, and Kathleen, wife of Timothy McGowan, of Millerstown; four grandchildren, Ian, Samuel, Emily and Annelise.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Christ Church McKeansburg, with the Rev. Mark Shellhamer officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the church. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family.
