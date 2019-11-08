|
Kenneth Schweigert, 91, of Gilberton, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, he was a son of the late Lewis and Ida Reed Schweigert. Ken was employed as a journeyman iron worker until his retirement.
Ken was a Navy veteran, having served during World War II.
He was a volunteer firefighter all of his life, having been a life member of Deer Lake and West Brunswick Fire Company No. 1, the Rainbow Hose Fire Company No. 1, Schuylkill Haven, and Continental Hose Company No. 3, Gilberton. He was also a member of Frackville American Legion Post 398.
Ken had a passion for the game of golf and had played up until his 91st birthday. He had a PGA handicap of 3.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Dave Schweigert, and his brother, Harry D. Schweigert.
Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally A. Guinther Schweigert, of Gilberton, and his son, Rick Schweigert, Arlington, Va.
A Celebration of Life service and visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with Mayor Mary Lou Hannon as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 8, 2019