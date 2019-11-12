|
Kenneth W. "Butchie" Bolich, 68, of Orwigsburg, passed away suddenly Sunday, Nov. 10, at his residence.
Butchie was born in Pottsville, July 3, 1951, a son of the late Dorothy Marie (Fryer) and Kenneth Mohl Bolich.
He was the husband of Barbara Mae (Schock) Bolich. They were married May 10, 1969.
Butchie was employed as a press operator at Dana in Reading, and also worked for Denny Electric. He was also a member of the Schuylkill Haven Sheetz Coffee Club.
In addition to Barbara, his wife of 50 years, Butchie is survived by his daughter, Lisa Martin, companion of Gary Rahn; his son, Barry Bolich, husband of Tania; three sisters, Linda Petery, companion of Wayne Stuber, Sandra, wife of Mark Krammes, and Karen, wife of Gary Jones; two brothers, Robert Bolich, husband of Karen, and William Bolich. He is also survived by his grandchildren, JJ Von Deylen, Zachary Bolich and his fiancee, Cynthia Schreiber, Jordan Bidwell, wife of Kyle, and Jaydan and James Von Deylen; great-grandchildren, Braxton Von Deylen, Autumn and Elly Mae Bolich.
A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and also from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A Celebration of Life service for Butchie will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Interment will follow in Zion's Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019