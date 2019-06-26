Home

Kenneth William Moyer Obituary
Kenneth William Moyer, 88, of Pine Grove, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, as he lived his life, surrounded by adoring family.

Born in Reading, Dec. 8, 1930, he was a son of the late Daniel S. and Stella M. Lorah Moyer, of Stony Creek Mills.

Kenny attended Antietam schools and served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Hall's Motor Transit as a truck driver for 32 years and later lived and worked on "the mountain" at South Mountain YMCA, Wernersville, for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his sister, June Readinger, and brothers, Leon, Raymond, Jack and Carl.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara A. Rhoda Moyer; his three daughters and their families, Kimberly and husband, Richard Tetley, Wyomissing, Debra and husband, Gary Arruda, Dover, and Leisha and husband, David Rossi, Pine Grove. Kenny's proudest legacy is his loving grandchildren, Matthew, Amy, Jessica and husband, Brad, Laura, Michael and wife, Brittney, Andrew, Christopher, Luke and Rachel; countless nieces, nephews and friends who filled Kenny's world with joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to South Mountain YMCA, P.O. Box 147, Wernersville, PA 19565, in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 26, 2019
