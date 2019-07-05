|
Kermit E. Shoup, 94, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, as a guest at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Kermit was born in Ringtown, Oct. 2, 1924, a son of the late Dolah (Heffner) and John Ellis Shoup.
He attended local schools and became a very talented heavy equipment operator, working for various construction companies in the local area.
He was a member of St.John's Lutheran Church in Ringtown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Shoup; a grandson, Richard Shoup; and his grandson in-law, Costel Potcovaru; several brothers and sisters.
Kermit is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary (Fellin) Shoup, and by a daughter, Carol, wife of John Ferenchick; a granddaughter, Kim; a great-grandson, Alex; a brother, Ronald Shoup; a sister, Marie Lapotsky. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Kermit will be laid to rest following a private family service at St. John's Cemetery in Ringtown. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Kermit's family during their time of need. Sign the online registry at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019