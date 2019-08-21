|
Kermit M. Henry, 85, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday morning at his home.
Born in McKeansburg, West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kermit L. and Alma Mae Raudenbush Henry.
He attended the McKeansburg and Orwigsburg schools. He was a member of the Pottsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was retired, having worked at the former Walk-In Shoe factory, Griffin Ladder, Wearever Pen and CCX Trucking. He served in the Navy aboard a minesweeper in the Mediterranean Sea.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in July of this year by his wife, the former Betty Nida Donton, whom he married in 1961; a sister, Pearl Beneck; two brothers, Leon Henry and Kerry Emerich.
He is survived by two sons, Robert and his wife, Gloria, Pottsville, and James, Schuylkill Haven; three sisters, Andy Seltzer, Joyce Suhock and Sandy Adams; a brother, Randy Emerich; nieces and nephews.
