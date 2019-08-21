Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Resources
More Obituaries for Kermit Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kermit M. Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kermit M. Henry Obituary
Kermit M. Henry, 85, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday morning at his home.

Born in McKeansburg, West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Kermit L. and Alma Mae Raudenbush Henry.

He attended the McKeansburg and Orwigsburg schools. He was a member of the Pottsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He was retired, having worked at the former Walk-In Shoe factory, Griffin Ladder, Wearever Pen and CCX Trucking. He served in the Navy aboard a minesweeper in the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in July of this year by his wife, the former Betty Nida Donton, whom he married in 1961; a sister, Pearl Beneck; two brothers, Leon Henry and Kerry Emerich.

He is survived by two sons, Robert and his wife, Gloria, Pottsville, and James, Schuylkill Haven; three sisters, Andy Seltzer, Joyce Suhock and Sandy Adams; a brother, Randy Emerich; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Kermit's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kermit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now