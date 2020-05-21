|
|
Kevin J. Mentusky, 41, of Frackville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his family by his side.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Elaine Davis Mentusky and the late Kenneth Mentusky. Kevin worked as a self-employed contractor in their family business, Mentusky Brothers Construction.
He was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School. He was a member of the Shenandoah 500 Fish and Game Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and four-wheeling.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Mentusky Jr.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Elaine Mentusky, Weston Place; daughters, Arianna Mentusky, Shenandoah Heights, Macie Mentusky, Frackville; sons, Gaige and Jayce Mentusky, Frackville; brother, Mark and his wife, Kim Mentusky, Shenandoah Heights; nephews, Ben and Sam Mentusky; his significant other, Nicole Chester, Frackville.
Funeral services will be private. For live streaming services, to sign the guestbook and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020