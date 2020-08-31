Home

Kevin K. Krammes

Kevin K. Krammes Obituary

Kevin K. Krammes, 60, of New Ringgold, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born Nov. 15, 1959, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Cathlene C. (Litka) and Kermit K. Krammes.

Kevin grew up on the family farm, his passion in life.

He was a member of United Church of Christ, McKeansburg, Cressona Rod and Gun Club, Community Fire Company Station 55, New Ringgold, and Ironworkers Union Local 404.

Kevin was also very involved helping coach numerous sports teams while the boys were young. The extended father, uncle, friend to many growing up. He also served as East Brunswick Township supervisor for several years. Community was very important to him.

Kevin was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1977, and attended Upper Bucks County Aviation School, where he attained his A&P license. He worked for IK Stolfus, Lancaster, for several years before he became a journeyman ironworker. He was employed by Iron Workers Local 404, Harrisburg.

Kevin was preceded in death by two sisters, Kirsten Vidzicki and Jody Krammes; and a brother, Kermit Jr.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; three sons, Kolby and Kasey Krammes, both of New Ringgold, and Justin Goble, of Orwigsburg; a sister, Robin, wife of Steve Zimmerman, of Orwigsburg; nieces, Amelia, wife of Adam Ozimek, Alison, wife of Thaddeus Pasierb, Audrey and Adelyn Zimmerman, Jill Drehemsis; nephews, Daniel Edmonds and wife Jessica, Adam Reitz and Krisofter Hantz and wife, Katelyn; great-nieces, -nephews and cousins.

Service details will be announced at a later date. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020
