Kevin L. Bush, 55, of Tower City, passed away early Tuesday morning at home after a courageous 2 1/2-year battle with cancer.



Kevin was born in Pottsville, Sept. 27, 1963, a son of Julia Carl Bush, Tower City, and the late Ronald Bush.



He was a 1981 graduate of Williams Valley High School.



Kevin was the general manager at Advanced Disposal, Shippensburg. He previously was a coal miner working at his family's business, Bush Coal Co.



Kevin enjoyed fourwheeling and being in the outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and friends at his camp in Sunbury, where he could be found out on the river on his boat. His family meant the world to him.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan, 1989.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his beloved wife of 34 years, April Zimmerman Bush; one son, Andrew Bush and his wife, Emilee, Tower City; two daughters, Heather Schaeffer and her husband, Kyle, Williamstown, and Callie Keener and her husband, Tim, Middletown; a brother, Karl Bush and his wife, Jackie, Tower City; a sister, Wanda Frenya and her husband, Howard, Williamstown; two granddaughters, Kylah and Karlee Bush; nieces and nephews, including Ryan Frenya, with whom Kevin was very close.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the chapel. Please omit flowers, donations should be made to Penn State Children's Hospital Four Diamonds, P.O. Box 852, Hershey PA 17033, include Kevin's name on your donation or to St. Peter's U.C.C., Dietrich Avenue, Tower City, PA 17980.



