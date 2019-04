Kevin L. Witmer, 68, of South Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Pine Grove.Born Jan. 4, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of Alberta Krause Witmer, of Pottsville, and the late Lyman Witmer Sr.Kevin was a truck driver.Preceding him in death were two sisters, Barbara Snyder and Sharon Adams.Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his daughter, Heather and husband, Jason Leininger; son, Kale Witmer and fiancée, Angie Guidas, both of Pine Grove; three grandchildren, Jacob, Josh and Hannah Leininger; two brothers, Bert Witmer and Lyman "Shorty" Witmer Jr., both of Pine Grove; sister, Annette Stoudt, of Pottsville.Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions in his memory be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, to help with final expenses. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at