Kevin Nathan Stewart, 57, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Oct. 22, 1962, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Alexander and Nancy (Hawley) Stewart.
Kevin was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1980. He first worked in the weights and scales division of PA State Police and later PennDOT and then became president and CEO at Pennsylvania Motor Trucking Association, Camp Hill.
Kevin was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon, and a member of the Mason's Pottsville Pulaski Lodge No. 216. He was a second degree black belt in karate, a very active coach with his kids in the sports they played while growing up and also was an avid hunter. He loved riding motorcycles and watching Philadelphia sports. Kevin was involved in government legislature and committees and mentoring people throughout the nation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Nathan Stewart Jr.; nephew, Adam C. Kauffman; great-niece, Carter Paige Steranko.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 39 years, Elizabeth L. (Kauffman) Stewart, of Palo Alto; a son, Brian Stewart and his wife, Allison, and expecting grandson on May 23, of Bethlehem; a daughter, Amanda Hollenbush and her husband, Erik, of Palo Alto; two sisters, Nancy Ellen Kimmel and partner, Joe Yost, and Cindie and her husband, Robby Vidal; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Doris Kauffman Sr; brothers-in-law, Norman and Carla Kauffman Jr. and David Kauffman; sisters-in-law, Deniece and Scott Krater, Lorie and Dave Steranko, and Becky Berger; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately due to the pandemic situation, and there will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2020