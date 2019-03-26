Kevin White, 59, of 819 Center St., Ashland, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin White.
Born in Philadelphia, Sept. 17, 1959, he was a son of Carol Mattro White, Ashland, and the late Clarence White, who died in 2013.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. He graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1977. He was an avid Notre Dame, Eagles, and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
In addition to his mother, surviving are two sisters, Karen Borgeson, of Harrisburg, and Kimberly Berkheimer, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday from St. Charles Borromeo Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019