Kody Michael Frank, 28, of Pottsville, passed away at home Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Born April 8, 1992, in Reading, he was a son of Jacquelyn Robinson and Todd Frank.
Kody was employed as a server/bartender at the Red Lobster in Langhorne, last working in March, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kody was preceded in death by his Pop-Pop, Charles Schwab Jr., and his Grammy, Carol Frank.
Kody is survived by his mother, Jackie, companion of Craig Ebling, of Pottsville; his nana, Gail Schwab, of Laureldale; aunt, Tracy, wife of Timothy Schrum Jr.; two goddaughters, Jennifer and Alyssa Schrum, all of Spring Township. Kody is also survived by his father, Todd, life partner of Tina Ophelia, of Spring Township; grandfather, Gary Frank, of Reading; uncle, Gary, wife of Tammy Frank; cousins, Sean and Ashley Frank, all of Blandon.
Kody was a 2010 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School.
Kody enjoyed all sports. In elementary school, he played baseball, football and wrestled. He was named in the honor roll of the Little League Hall of Fame in 2004. He played second base for the McDowell Mountain Little League in Scottsdale, Ariz. Throughout his high school years, Kody wrestled scholastically and with The Steel Mat Club & Middletown Mat Club. After he graduated high school, Kody went into fighting amateur MMA, fighting for the Xtreme Fitness Club from Saint Clair. Kody won three amateur-cage fights. Kody also loved to play golf with his dad, uncle and grandfather.
Kody had a wonderful heart and loved being around people. He always was smiling and willing to give you the shirt off his back. He loved volunteering at the nursing homes where his mom would work. Last summer, Kody volunteered to accompany residents of Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center to the Schuylkill County Fair. He adopted a resident each day of the fair and pushed their wheelchairs all over the fairgrounds and sat with them while they ate. Kody and the residents had a wonderful week.
Kody also loved dogs and brought home several dogs "in trouble" over the years, that then became part of our family. Kody will be missed terribly by Maggie, Marley and Pumpkin!
Kody's downfall was his drug addiction, which he fought for many years. He finally acknowledged his addiction last year and attended the Bowling Green-Brandywine Recovery Program and graduated from the program under the guidance of his counselor, Joe. Kody then transitioned into the Life's Journey Program outside of Philadelphia. He was excelling in the program until the COVID-19 pandemic and had to come home. Once at home, he finally succumbed to the pressures of his addiction.
To honor Kody's memory, there is a memorial fund set up in his name, The Governor Mifflin Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 95, Mohnton, PA 19540. This fund will be used for any youth trying to get into wrestling or purchase equipment to wrestle. We know that Kody would be so proud to be remembered in this way. Kody's family will plan a Celebration of Life in the hopefully near future, when all of the social distancing ends! Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2020