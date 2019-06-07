Kolten Allen Carl, 30, of S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home.



Born on Feb. 23, 1989, in Pottsville, he was a son of Cindy Carl, of Pine Grove, and the late John Huth Jr.



He was a 2008 graduate of Pine Grove High School.



Kolten worked as a balancer for MI Windows and Doors.



He loved fishing, four wheeling, swimming, camping and going to the camper at Rehobeth Beach, Del.



Preceding him in death were his grandparents, James and Martha Carl and John Sr. and Laverne Huth, all of Tremont.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, John Huth III and his wife, Melinda, of Arlington, Va.; their children, Landon, Jacob and Mallory; his cousins that he lived with, who were like his sisters and brothers, Erika Carl and her boyfriend, Shawn Boltz, and their daughter, Emmalynn Boltz, Kayla Carl and her daughter, Braelynn Carl, Kaitlyn, Brooke, John Jr. and Kristian Carl; a sister, Cortney Huth.



Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions in his memory be made to the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963 to help with expenses. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary