Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Krissty Reich

Krissty Reich Obituary
Krissty Reich, 36, formerly of Girardville, passed away unexpectedly June 21.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 2, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2019
