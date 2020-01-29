Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Kristine M.Kelly Smith

Kristine M.Kelly Smith Obituary
Kristine M. Kelly Smith, 49, of Cumbola, lost her courageous battle with cancer Monday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 7, 1970, in Vicenza, Italy, she was a daughter of Thomas and Kathleen Canfield Kelly, New Philadelphia.

She was a 1988 graduate of Saint Clair High School.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Lee Robert Smith, of Cumbola; sons, Jevin Kelly and Caden Smith; stepsons, Eugene Allen Smith and Justin Michael Smith; stepdaughters, Samantha Nicole Smith and Alicia Marie Smith; brother, Sean Kelly and wife, Jennifer, of Lake Wynonah; grandchildren, Colby and Rylan; nephew, Brady Kelly; niece, Haley Kelly.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In memory of Kristine, the family requests donations be made to the family or funeral home to help defray educational expense of Caden.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
