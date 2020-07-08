Home

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
Kristopher R. Hanlon

Kristopher R. Hanlon Obituary
Kristopher R. Hanlon, 42, of Frackville, passed away Saturday, July 4, at his residence.

Kris was born Oct. 6, 1977, in Boston Run, a son of Christine (Kline) Hanlon and the late Robert Hanlon.

Kris was a heavy equipment operator and worked for Barletta Materials and Construction, Hazleton, Rombergers, Pine Grove, and most recently at Blaschak Coal Co., Mahanoy City, for the past 11 years. He was also a member of the United Mine workers.

Kris loved taking care of his son, Kristopher, and hanging out with his friends, riding his quad and dirt bikes. He worked hard and played hard. He rode profession BMX since he was 5. He even raced at Grand Nationals, Oklahoma City, in 1992. He was a kind man who helped everyone even if he didn't know them.

In addition to his mother and her companion, Mike Zulkowski, Kristopher is survived by a son, Kristopher R. Hanlon Jr.; his grandmother, Carol Kline; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and 9 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020
