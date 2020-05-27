|
|
Kurt R. Kemmerling Jr., 52, of Camp Road, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home.
Born June 10, 1967, in Pottsville, he was a son of Kurt R. Kemmerling Sr., of Pine Grove, and the late Elizabeth Matz Kemmerling.
He was a 1985 graduate of Pine Grove High School.
Kurt worked as a maintenance tech for Lebanon School District.
He loved fishing, working at home and woodworking.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife, Sandra Weckle Kemmerling; two sons, Jared and Alexander Kemmerling; a brother, Christopher and wife, Tanya Kemmerling, of Pine Grove.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Friedensburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 130, Friedensburg, PA 17933, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020