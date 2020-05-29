|
|
Kyle Evan Roeder Sr. passed away in his sleep Friday morning, May 22, 2020, after a five-month battle with leukemia. He was 58.
Kyle was born July 16, 1961, in Pottsville.
He was a 1979 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and went on to serve in the Air Force from 1983 to 1987, where he served with the Military Police Force. During his service, he was stationed in Guam and Washington State. He was a former supervisor at both Cressona Aluminum and Lowe's Distribution Center before his career took him first to Florida and then on to Georgia, where he lived with his companion of five years, Lyn Feliciano.
In his spare time, Kyle enjoyed playing basketball and swimming. Two of his favorite places in his hometown were Willow Lake swimming pool, which he said was "the happiest place, that darn pool," and the Green Goose playground. He also enjoyed watching football and had quite the collection of Miami Dolphins paraphernalia.
He will be remembered for his corny jokes, unique sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. If you asked what he was up to, he'd reply "Oh, about 6'2". He was rarely serious and always had a quick, witty reply. He also loved doing voice impersonations of cartoon characters, particularly Pete Puma. Kyle was also known for making his infamous Michigan Rock cookies at Christmas time.
Kyle was a son of the late Richard W. Roeder and Leona Heckman Roeder, of Hamburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kent, in 2010.
Kyle is survived by two sons, Kyle Jr. and Brett Roeder; stepmother, Diane Pfeiffenberger Roeder; four brothers, Kim Roeder and his wife, Cathy, Greg Roeder and his companion, Stephanie Shay, Scott Roeder and companion, Shelly Fleagle, and Brad Roeder and his wife, Ashlie; one sister, Christine Roeder; nieces, Jennifer Whalen and Harper Roeder; nephews, Alan Roeder, Nick and Jaxon Roeder.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2020