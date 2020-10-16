Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
7:30 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 E. Hancock St
Saint Clair., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Gronski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle R. Gronski


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle R. Gronski Obituary

Kyle R. Gronski, 37, of Frackville, formerly of Mill Creek Manor, died Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, as a result of an ATV accident in Butler Township.

Born Nov. 7, 1982, in Carlisle, he was a son of Robert W. and Janet F. Menchey Gronski, of Mill Creek Manor.

A 2002 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Kyle drove truck for Dean Foods, Schuylkill Haven, and was an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his son, Korbin Gronski; sister, Elyse Beyer and her husband, Jacob, of Bernville; aunts and uncles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Monsignor William Glosser will be officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -