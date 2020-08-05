Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Lamar R. Moyer Obituary

Lamar R. Moyer, 87, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Nov. 12, 1932, in Pine Grove, a son of the late Catherine (Rehrer) and Paul Moyer.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor M. "Hewes," to whom he was married for 64 years.

He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.

He served in the Air Force as an A/1C in the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

He retired from Bell Telephone, working in the test center.

He was one of the founding members of Schuylkill Federal Credit Union, Pottsville, and served on their board of directors from 1958-2004.

Lamar is survived by a son, Michael, husband of Donna Moyer, of Pottsville, and a daughter, Tammy, wife of George Noecker, of Schuylkill Haven. He is also survived by grandchildren, Catherine Cohick, wife of Justin, Christine Sabitsky, wife of Jared, Caren Moyer and her companion, Ryan Kalinich, Ashley Richter, wife of Justin, and Tanner Noecker, husband of Megan; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Penelope and Landon; a brother, Steven Moyer, husband of Sue, of Schuylkill Haven.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. David Rowe officiating. A public viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Private interment with military honors will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
