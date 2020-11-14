Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Schuylkill Haven, PA
LaMar R. "Fuzz" Schaeffer


1945 - 2020
LaMar R. "Fuzz" Schaeffer Obituary

LaMar R. "Fuzz" Schaeffer, 75, of Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Aug. 8, 1945, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Paul and Ruth (Reigle) Schaeffer.

He was the husband of Betty M. (Reed) Schaeffer. The couple just celebrated 55 years of marriage July 24, 2020.

Fuzz was a member of Faith Reformed United Church of Christ, Landingville. He belonged to the VFW, as well as the Cressona American Legion.

He proudly served in the Army as a private first class in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper.

Fuzz worked as a truck driver for Quaker Maid Kitchens, Penske, Ames Distribution and Pottles Transportation. He was last employed by J. Bertolet Volkswagen.

He loved his family, as well as sports. He enjoyed coaching Little League and Midget Football.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, and three brothers, Paul, Robert and Gerald Schaeffer.

In addition to his wife, Fuzz is survived by his beloved canine companion, SeyVal. He is also survived by four children, Mark A., husband of Mary Reed, of Edenburg, LaMar "Spunk," husband of Tacey Schaeffer, of Schuylkill Haven, Jacqueline, wife of Thomas Gruver, of Auburn, and Tina Schaeffer, of Deer Lake. He is also survived by grandchildren, Cayla Witman and husband, Matthew, Shawn Gruver and wife, Brittney, Jonathan Gruver and fiancee, Melanie, Brianna Marquez and husband, Jon, Christopher Reed, Greg Reed (and Jennifer) and Jared Diehl and wife, Anne Marie; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jason, Piper, Owen, Carson and Eliana; three siblings, Wade "Butch" Schaeffer, Gloria Bercher and Bev Schneider.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Glenn Rarick at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, memorial donations in Fuzz's memory may be forwarded to Faith Reformed United Church of Christ, 8 Church St., Landingville, PA 17972, or to a . To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
