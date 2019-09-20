|
|
Lamont Harvey Witmer, 70, formerly of Orwin, passed away Wednesday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Tower City, Sept. 22, 1948, he was a son of the late Leroy Sr. and Charity Krise Witmer.
Lamont was last employed by the former Grimes Poultry Production.
He could often be found walking his beloved dog, Puddin, or sitting at the garage with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy Jr. (Skip) and Larry Witmer; a niece, Amy Meehan.
Surviving are his sister, Linda L. Meehan, Tower City.
Linda would like to thank the staff and the administration of the Tremont Health and Rehab who took such great care of Lamont and treated him as family for the past five years since his stroke.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Lamont, please make it to the Tremont Health and Rehab Activity Fund, 44 Donaldson Road, Tremont, PA 17981. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is handling private funeral arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 20, 2019