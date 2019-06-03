Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for LaRae Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaRae M. Lucas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LaRae M. Lucas Obituary
LaRae M. Lucas, 75, of Hegins, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born Wednesday, July 7, 1943, in Barry Township, a daughter of the late Percy Deeter and Margaret Geist Deeter.

She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.

LaRae enjoyed cooking, puzzles, was a lifelong Elvis fan and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed serving her community throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by five brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her husband, David A. Lucas, to whom she was married for 45 years.

She is also survived by two daughters, Denise Clark and her husband, John, of Hegins, and Christine Love, of O'Fallon, Ill.; a son, David A. Lucas Jr. and his wife, Angel, of Valley View; five grandchildren, Jonathan Clark, Jeremy Clark, Jessica Neumeister, Isabella Lucas and Lola Lucas; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Deeter, of Hegins; four sisters, Margaret Reichenbach, of Trevorton, Marlene Lucas, of Lavelle, Dorothy Conniff, of Lavelle, and June Sweinhart, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now