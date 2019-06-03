LaRae M. Lucas, 75, of Hegins, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.



She was born Wednesday, July 7, 1943, in Barry Township, a daughter of the late Percy Deeter and Margaret Geist Deeter.



She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.



LaRae enjoyed cooking, puzzles, was a lifelong Elvis fan and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed serving her community throughout the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by five brothers and three sisters.



She is survived by her husband, David A. Lucas, to whom she was married for 45 years.



She is also survived by two daughters, Denise Clark and her husband, John, of Hegins, and Christine Love, of O'Fallon, Ill.; a son, David A. Lucas Jr. and his wife, Angel, of Valley View; five grandchildren, Jonathan Clark, Jeremy Clark, Jessica Neumeister, Isabella Lucas and Lola Lucas; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Deeter, of Hegins; four sisters, Margaret Reichenbach, of Trevorton, Marlene Lucas, of Lavelle, Dorothy Conniff, of Lavelle, and June Sweinhart, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary