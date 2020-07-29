|
|
Larry D. "Skip" Nagle, 65, of Tremont, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at his residence.
Born May 30, 1955, in Reading, he was a son of the late Kathryn C. (King) Gross and Lawrence Nagle.
He was the owner and operator of his own lawn and garden business.
Larry is survived by a daughter, Jessice Freymoyer, wife of Kevin, of Tremont; grandchildren, Madison and Logan Crosby, Draven Roth and Nicholas Novak; a half-sister, Barbara Zimmerman, of East Earl.
Services will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwnindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2020