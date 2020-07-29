Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. "Skip" Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry D. "Skip" Nagle Obituary

Larry D. "Skip" Nagle, 65, of Tremont, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at his residence.

Born May 30, 1955, in Reading, he was a son of the late Kathryn C. (King) Gross and Lawrence Nagle.

He was the owner and operator of his own lawn and garden business.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Jessice Freymoyer, wife of Kevin, of Tremont; grandchildren, Madison and Logan Crosby, Draven Roth and Nicholas Novak; a half-sister, Barbara Zimmerman, of East Earl.

Services will be held privately. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwnindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -