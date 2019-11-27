|
Larry L. Burkert, 67, of Cumbola, passed away Sunday surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Reading, March 7, 1952, he was a son of the late Walter and Fern Kline Burkert.
He retired as an orbital welder for 14 years at ABEC, Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Seiger, and a brother, Dale Burkert.
Larry is survived by his wife, Joan Donmoyer Burkert; daughters, Wanda Burkert and Kelly Fisher and husband, Scott; sons, Mark Seiger and wife, Tina, Christopher Seiger and wife, Stephanie; sisters, Shirley Wagner and husband, Wayne, and Sylvia Stutzman and husband, Nathan; brother, Charles Burkert and wife, Mary; brother-in-law, Charles Donmoyer and wife, Lisa; sister-in-law, Kathy Kintzel; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles. Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. In memory of Larry, the family would like to thank, recognize and encourage the gift of organ donations, Gift of Life Donor Program. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
