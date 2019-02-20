Larry L. Zimmerman Sr., 76, of Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at home.
Born Jan. 26, 1943, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Ruth I. Strausser Zimmerman.
He was a 1960 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was a member of Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, Tremont.
Larry was a machine mechanic at Guilford Mills in Pine Grove.
He enjoyed woodworking, car racing and working on cars.
Preceding him in death were two brothers, Allen H. and Dean R. Zimmerman.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Fern A. Nagle Zimmerman; two daughters, Leanna L. and husband, Ronald Reeves, and Karen M. and husband, Joseph Fegley; a son, Larry L. Jr. and wife, Wendy Zimmerman, all of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Samantha Fisher, Selina Daubert, Larry Zimmerman III, Michael Fegley, Justin Fegley and Karissa Levan, Jennifer Reeves; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, June Kohler, of Salisbury, Md., and Donna Hartman, of Milton; a brother, Dennis Zimmerman, of Pine Grove; his two best buddies, Snowball and Marley.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Echo Valley Grace Brethren Church, 46 Tremont Road, Tremont, with Elder Tom Williams officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the church. Interment will follow in the Suedberg Church of God, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Hospice of Central Pa., 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
