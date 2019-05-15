Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buffington-Reed Funeral Home 200 West Main Street Valley View , PA 17983 (570)-682-3070 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM family homestead 2 Herner Lane Hegins , PA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services family homestead 2 Herner Lane Hegins , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Nov. 27, 1941, in Hegins, a son of the late Ray and Martha Deitrich Herner.



Larry attended the former Hegins Township High School.



Following high school, he had worked in several area coal mines, later he owned and operated a coal delivery and excavating business.



He was a former member of St. John's Methodist Church, Hegins. He was also a member of Valley Lodge 797 F&AM and the Grand Holy Royal Arch Chapter, Harrisburg.



Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Herner Sr.



He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, to whom he was married for 51 years.



Larry is also survived by two sons, Darryl and wife, Danni-Marie Herner, of Hegins, and Kevin Herner, of Hegins; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Kay-Lee Herner.



A Celebration of Life with Masonic services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the family homestead at 2 Herner Lane, Hegins, with the Rev. Michael Klahr, pastor of Friedens UCC, Hegins, officiating. It will be a casual gathering with a cookout following the service, if you like, a covered dish of any kind would be greatly appreciated but not required! Please bring yourself along with what you like to drink and a chair to sit. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at



