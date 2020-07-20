Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Larry Lee Smith

Larry Lee Smith Obituary

Larry Lee Smith, 72, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, July 19, in Pine Grove.

Born May 11, 1948, in Tremont Township, he was a son of the late Arthur and Mabel E. Strausser Smith.

Larry was a graduate of the Tremont High School. He was an Army veteran having served in Vietnam and had been employed as a carpenter.

Larry was a Civil War buff.

Surviving are two sons, Andrew Smith, of Ephrata, and Timothy Smith, of Millersville; grandchildren; and two sisters, Arlene Knoll and Betty Deichert, both of Pine Grove.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
