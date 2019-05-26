Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry R. Brenneman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was the husband of Barbara K. Laudenslager Brenneman, to whom he married June 13, 1964.



Born Jan. 2, 1941, in West Reading, he was a son of the late W. Earl and Grace I. Harner Brenneman.



Larry was a graduate of Penn State, earning a master's degree in counseling, and retired from the Commonwealth of Pa., having worked in mental health administration his entire career.



Larry had a lifelong association with Bethany Children's Home, Womelsdorf. He was a master gardener and avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Robesonia.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth G., wife of Kevin R. Moser, Lancaster, and Susan M., wife of Michael Gorey, Brentwood, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Katelyn and Kyle Moser, Cameron and Grace Hawkins and Michael and Faith Gorey.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Janet L. Peiffer and John E. Brenneman.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Paul's UCC, 301 W. Penn Ave., Robesonia, PA 19551, with the Rev. Dr. Benjamin D. Motz officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery, Womelsdorf. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care by visiting



