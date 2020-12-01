Home

The Rev. Larry R. Hassler

The Rev. Larry R. Hassler, 80, of Shoreline Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home.

Born June 5, 1940, in Lyon Station, he was a son of the late Leroy and Esther Rohrbach Hassler.

He graduated from Kutztown College with a degree in art and then from The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia with a master's of divinity degree.

He was called to Alsace Lutheran Church, Reading, as their assistant pastor in 1965, and that same year married Peggy Angstadt, also of Lyon Station. In 1970, he was called to be the pastor of Altalaha Lutheran Church, Rehrersburg, and Salem Lutheran Church, Bethel. In 1979, he was called to be the pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Ravine. He retired in 1997 to their cottage on Sweet Arrow Lake, Pine Grove.

Larry was also very artistic.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Peggy Angstadt Hassler; his son, John Hassler and his wife, Tracey Spittler-Hassler, of Jim Thorpe; two grandchildren, Ilse (Ishkabibbl) and Ehren (Schnickelfritz) Hassler; his sister, Christine Lesher and husband, Gene, of Hamburg; a niece, Crystal Lesher; a nephew, Chris Lesher; beloved bunnies.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. David Kistler officiating. Interment will be in Hope Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Bowers. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
