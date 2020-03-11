|
LaRue Esther Elison, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 10, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.
Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George L. and Minnie M. (Hillbish) Jackson.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1953.
LaRue had been employed by Rea & Derick Drug Store, Cressona Mall, in the cosmetics section. She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to her parents, LaRue was preceded in death by son, Scott H. Elison, and two brothers, George C. and Darrel Jackson.
She is survived by two daughters, Terri Lynn Willard and husband, Daniel, of Pine Grove, and Marie L. Elison, of Deer Lake; a granddaughter, Kristi M. Umbenhaur and husband, Joe; two great-grandchildren, Kyla, and Bryce; a brother, John "Jack" Jackson, Philadelphia.
At her family's request, donations in LaRue's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Jerusalem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 252 Dock St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
