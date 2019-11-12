|
LaRue "Gigi" Herwick, 97, formerly of Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday at Lebanon Valley Home, Annville.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Miller Baney.
LaRue was a graduate of the former Ashland High School and attended Penn State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in dietetics and became a registered dietitian.
LaRue and her late husband, Edgar B. Herwick I, were married Sept. 7, 1942, and celebrated 64 anniversaries before his passing in 2005. LaRue and her husband owned and operated the former Herwick Hardware in Frackville for over 40 years. LaRue also worked as part of the "Tip Staff" at the Schuylkill County Courthouse from 1981 thru 2001.
An active member of the First United Methodist Church for many years, LaRue was a founding member of Broad Mountain Nursing and Convalescent Home, Frackville. She was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association and worked with many charitable organizations in the Frackville area.
LaRue was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Pauly and Phyllis Edwards.
LaRue is survived by her children, LaRue D. "Dana" Forwood and husband, R. Dennis, Gettysburg, Deborah L. Zamonsky and husband, Stanley, Lebanon, and Edgar B. Herwick II and wife, Barbara (Kane), Fredericksburg, Va.; nine grandchildren, Edgar B. Herwick III, Jessica Herwick, Jared Herwick, Megan Long (Todd), Elyse Fisler (Tim), Emily Rimland (Jeff), Stanley "Stosh" Zamonsky (Aubrey), Katie Hecht (Marc) and Corey Zamonsky (Lisa); six great-grandchildren, Cody A. Zamonsky, Gavin C. Cook, Grace L. Cook, Brinley C. Zamonsky, Silvana J. Zamonsky and Alice I. Rimland; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, Frackville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Davis as celebrant. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Friday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Donations in LaRue's name can be made to First United Methodist Church, 25 S. Balliet St., Frackville, and Lebanon Valley Home, 550 E. Main St., Annville, PA 17003. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019