Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
LaRue J. Williams

LaRue J. Williams, 85, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

LaRue was born May 22, 1935, in Ringtown, a daughter of the late Elsie (Beaver) Hinderliter and John Hinderliter.

A lifelong homemaker and resident of Ringtown, she was a member of and active for many years with St. John's Lutheran Church.

LaRue was preceded in death by sons, Glenn Williams and Robert W. "Bobby" Williams; a sister, Shirley Hart; two brothers, John Hinderliter and Kenneth Hinderliter.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Williams, along with three daughters, Debra Werner, Nancy Stauffer and Lori Bradley; by three sons, Gary Williams, Daniel Williams and Wesley Williams. She is also survived by a sister, Lois Faust, and a brother, Ronald "Hoot" Hinderliter. Eleven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

As per LaRue's wishes, private graveside services will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting LaRue's family during their time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
