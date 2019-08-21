|
Laura M. Bednar, 66, of Orwigsburg, passed away Aug. 18, 2019, after a courageous 21-year battle with cancer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
She was the wife of John L. Bednar. Together they celebrated 36 years of marriage.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Ruth (Chipperfield) Rohrbach.
Laura was employed as a customer service representative for First Energy Corp., retiring in 2010.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Laura enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, attending casinos and cross-country traveling and camping with her husband, John. She will be remembered for her love of animals, wildlife and the beauty of Colorado.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lisa S. Stoudt, wife of Jesse J., of Douglassville, and Jonathan D. Bednar, husband of Shawna A., of Baltimore; stepdaughter, Emily L. Bednar, wife of Dan Parsons, of Monroeville; a grandson, Logan D. Parsons; sisters, Geraldine Nagle, widow of Kenneth "Butch" Nagle, and Debra E. Rohrbach; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Ambrose Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Interment will follow the mass at St. Ambrose Cemetery. Flowers may be sent, or in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the America , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.cancer.org/involved/donate Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
