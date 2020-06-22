Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne D. Shafer


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne D. Shafer Obituary
Laverne D. (Wehr) Shafer, 77, of Barnesville, passed into eternal rest Thursday, June 18, at her home.

She was the loving wife of John K. Shafer, her husband of 56 years. She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Reading, to the late Leon and Thelma (Bohn) Wehr.

She was a 1960 graduate of Wilson High School, and a 1962 graduate of Empire Beauty School. Laverne worked side by side with her husband operating J&L Shafer Farms before retiring.

A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Barnesville, she was active on the church council and the women's guild. She was also a member of the local flower club.

Laverne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by family and friends.

She was predeceased by her brother, Elton Wehr.

Laverne is survived by her husband, John; sons, Jack and Michael; three grandchildren; sisters, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held. No calling hours. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 238 Fairview St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, has charge.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -