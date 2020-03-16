|
LaVerne M. Adams, 89, of Williamstown, passed away Saturday, March 14, with her daughters by her side.
Born Sept. 12, 1930, in Williamstown, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ida Moyer White.
LaVerne was a graduate of Williamstown High School, Class of 1949. She was a talented and gifted seamstress who enjoyed mending and making clothing.
She was a faithful member of the congregation of Williamstown United Methodist Church.
LaVerne lived her life for loving others. Though she lived most of her life on the same small corner of the same small town, her love was big. She especially loved being involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Music was an important part of her life, she enjoyed playing the piano. She rarely missed a sporting event, band concert or school musical. With her family and friends, LaVerne loved to laugh (often at herself), play games or simply just sit and talk. Above all, she always listened, and always with an open heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, George Adams Jr., in 2013.
Surviving are her two daughters, Pam L. Miller and her husband, Clair, Muir, and Gale A. Kaster and her husband, Fred, Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Jason, Nathan and Jennifer Miller, Adam Kaster and Amanda McDowell; two great-grandchildren, Stella Miller and William George Olarte Kaster; one sister, Carol Schwalm, Williamstown; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Donations in LaVerne's name should be made to Williamstown United Methodist Church, 203 N. East St., Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
